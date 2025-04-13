The moment a Probox was swept away as the driver attempted to drive through a flooded river in Makueni (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - A reckless Probox driver and his family escaped death by a whisker after his vehicle was swept away while trying to cross the flooded River Kyamela in Makueni County.

The river had broken its banks following heavy rains, posing danger to motorists and the locals.

The locals warned the driver not to cross the river, but he chose to ignore the warnings and went ahead to drive through the flooded river, only for his vehicle to be swept away shortly after.

He managed to jump out of the vehicle and left his family to drown.

Luckily, they were saved by locals who had gathered around the scene.

Watch the video.

The moment a Probox was swept away as the driver attempted to drive through a flooded river in Makueni pic.twitter.com/68fV4zr1Co — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 13, 2025

