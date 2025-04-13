“Our calls are not being picked up” - Family of the Kenyan elite police officer who went missing in Haiti cries out and accuse the Government of broken promises







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - The family of Benedict Kabiru, the Kenyan police officer who went missing in Haiti three weeks ago, is accusing the Government of keeping them in the dark.

Speaking to the media, the family said that they have been left to pursue officials for information, with no clear communication from the National Police Service or the Ministry of Interior.

Daniel Ndungu, the family spokesperson, said their calls are not picked up, and whenever they visit the National Police Service headquarters, they go back home frustrated.

“We are in distress. It is us who are making follow-ups, not the government. Our calls are not picked, and even when we go to their offices, nothing comes out of it,” Ndungu said.

Last week, the family had been summoned for a counselling session and a brief meeting at Vigilance House.

They were all ready to go to the planned meeting, but it was cancelled at the last minute.

“We were given the contact of the Director of Operations of the National Police Service. He told us they were planning counselling for the family. I kept trying to follow up, but most of the time, he was not picking up my calls.”

“When he finally did, he said we should get ready on a Wednesday, and they would send a car to take us to the headquarters.”

“We prepared ourselves, but on the very day, he called to cancel. Since then, we have heard nothing,” Ndungu lamented.

Kabiru went missing after they were ambushed by a gang in the gang-ravaged Caribbean nation during the peace-keeping mission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST