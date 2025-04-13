Former NTV journalist dies in a hit-and-run accident along Valley Road - His family identified the body 3 days later







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Former NTV journalist, Silas Apollo, has tragically died following a road accident in Nairobi, police have confirmed.

At the time of his death, Apollo was working with Nairobi Law Monthly.

According to police reports, the accident occurred on the night of Thursday, April 10th.

Apollo is believed to have been crossing Valley Road on foot when he was struck by a speeding vehicle.

The motorist did not stop, and the incident was initially reported as a case involving an "unknown person hit by an unknown vehicle."

A family member revealed that they were informed of his fate at the mortuary, where they learned that the body had been taken in shortly after the accident.

Apollo was not immediately identified at the scene.

The body was moved to the morgue pending a postmortem as investigations continue to identify the driver and determine the full circumstances surrounding the accident.

His friends said he lived along Thika Road, where he is believed to have been headed at the time of the accident.

Many described him as a hard-working journalist who was always determined to deliver.

The Kenyan DAILY POST