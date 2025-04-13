Former NTV journalist dies in a hit-and-run accident along Valley Road - His family identified the body 3 days later

Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Former NTV journalist, Silas Apollo, has tragically died following a road accident in Nairobi, police have confirmed.
At the time of his death, Apollo was working with Nairobi
Law Monthly.
According to police reports, the accident occurred on the
night of Thursday, April 10th.
Apollo is believed to have been crossing Valley Road on foot
when he was struck by a speeding vehicle.
The motorist did not stop, and the incident was initially
reported as a case involving an "unknown person hit by an unknown
vehicle."
A family member revealed that they were informed of his fate
at the mortuary, where they learned that the body had been taken in shortly
after the accident.
Apollo was not immediately identified at the scene.
The body was moved to the morgue pending a postmortem as
investigations continue to identify the driver and determine the full
circumstances surrounding the accident.
His friends said he lived along Thika Road, where he is
believed to have been headed at the time of the accident.
Many described him as a hard-working journalist who was
always determined to deliver.
