RUTO’s UDA responds to Nyali MP MOHAMMED ALI’s threat to quit the party amid a fall out with HASSAN OMAR







Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - UDA’s Mombasa County Secretary General, Mutisya Wambua, has downplayed Nyali Member of Parliament, Mohammed Ali’s plans to exit the party, stating that the legislator’s departure will not affect the party’s strength or unity.

Speaking during a press briefing in Mombasa on Wednesday, April 16th, Wambua noted that while the party will not stop Ali from leaving, it remains open to working with him should he choose to stay.

“We are willing to work together with him, but if he is seeking another path, he should find it quietly and allow the UDA Secretary General to do his work,” Wambua said.

Wambua described the MP as a “political tourist,” accusing him of lacking political stability.

“Today he is in Mombasa, tomorrow he might be eyeing Isiolo, then Nairobi. That’s how unpredictable he is,” he added.

Wambua also emphasized that Ali’s potential exit would not lead to a mass defection.

“I just want to assure everybody - he will not leave with other people,” he stated.

Ali, who was elected on a UDA ticket in 2022, accused the party’s National Secretary General Hassan Omar of plotting to deny him the party’s nomination in 2027.

In a recent interview, Ali declared he is prepared to run as an independent or join another political outfit.

“If you think the party is your property, we will explore other options,” Ali said defiantly.

