Swimming in Money!! MUNGAI EVE stuns Kenyans with Ksh 753,400 birthday party bill (PHOTOs)







Monday, April 14, 2025 - Lifestyle content creator Eve Mungai has stirred reactions on social media after revealing that she spent a jaw-dropping KSh 753,000 on her 25th birthday celebration.

Taking to social media, Eve shared a snapshot of the hefty receipt with the caption, “I haven’t recovered from my 25th birthday celebration. Best birthday ever!”

Her post quickly sparked reactions across the internet, with some fans expressing shock at the extravagant bill, while others couldn’t help but admire her luxurious lifestyle.

See photos and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST