Marital Woes!! KARANGU’s estranged wife, TRIZAH, goes mad after he took their kids to his ex-side chick turned 2nd wife, CAROL KIM, and told them to call her mum







Monday, April 14, 2025 - Karangu Muraya’s estranged wife, Trizah, has taken to social media to lament after he took their kids to stay with his former sidechick turned second wife, Carol Kim.

According to Trizah, Karangu told his kids to call Carol Kim mum after she walked out of their matrimonial home in Gatundu, following endless domestic disputes.

Trizah further lamented that Karangu left her to take care of their kids singlehandedly for a long time, only for him to take them to his second wife, two months after she moved out of their matrimonial home.

Trizah is planning to take her kids, claiming that she has been pushed beyond limits.

Trizah's remarks came after Karangu posted photos of their children at Carol Kim’s home.

In the photos, the children seemed thrilled as they bonded with Karangu and Carol Kim’s daughter.

See photos of Karangu and his kids at Carol’s home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST