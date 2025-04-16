I had to go! MELINDA opens up on divorce from billionaire Microsoft founder, BILL GATES, and hints at infidelity!







Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Melinda French Gates has opened up about the emotional decision behind ending her 27-year marriage to billionaire Microsoft founder, Bill Gates.

In a candid interview with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, the philanthropist and author shared that her decision to leave came down to one powerful reason: a lack of honesty in the marriage.

“At the heart of a trusted relationship, which is what I wanted in marriage, is honesty,” Melinda explained.

“Without it, there’s no intimacy and no trust. So in the end, I had to go.”

The 60-year-old mother of three filed for divorce in 2021 and has since returned to the spotlight, promoting her new memoir that explores the personal transitions she’s faced, including the challenges of navigating life after a very public split.

Melinda’s reflections have resonated deeply with many, offering a rare, graceful glimpse into what it truly means to choose growth and peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST