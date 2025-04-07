SHOCK as vocal ODM politician claims that RUTO’s advisor MOSES KURIA is secretly working with GACHAGUA - ‘Just come out and show your colours’







Monday, April 7, 2025 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has stirred up fresh political drama after alleging that President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, is secretly working with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The claims come in the wake of a chaotic incident in a church over the weekend, where goons disrupted a service attended by Gachagua in Mwiki.

Gachagua later pointed fingers at President Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, accusing them of orchestrating the attack.

In a fiery post on X, Kuria condemned the incident, calling it “utterly ungodly” and drawing comparisons to the 2021 Kenol church chaos involving Ruto.

“Leave your backward and primitive political wars out of places of worship…”

“Today was AIPCA Kenol reloaded,” he wrote, adding, “Pole sana, Rigathi Gachagua.”

Alai has hit back, questioning Kuria’s silence during a recent similar attack linked to Ruto.

“You didn’t condemn goons shouting ‘Itungati’ during Ruto’s church visit,” Alai said. “Instead, you subtly attack the President.”

Alai went on to suggest that Kuria is secretly aligned with the Wamunyoro movement - a term associated with Gachagua’s political base.

“Just come out and show your colours,” Alai challenged, sparking even more speculation about brewing rifts in the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

