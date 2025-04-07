Hope for justice as top UK official meets family of AGNES WANJIRU, the LADY who was murdered and body dumped in septic tank by British soldier in Nanyuki (PHOTO)







Monday, April 7, 2025 - More than a decade after the tragic death of Agnes Wanjiru, a young Kenyan woman allegedly murdered by a British soldier in Nanyuki, there may finally be a glimmer of hope for her grieving family.

On Monday, UK Defence Secretary John Healey met with Wanjiru’s relatives, reaffirming the British Government’s commitment to supporting the ongoing investigation.

“We will continue to offer our full support to the Kenyan investigatory authorities, which has included visits by Kenyan investigators to the UK to interview witnesses and of the Provost Marshal (Serious Crime) to Kenya,” said Healey.

Wanjiru’s body was discovered in a hotel septic tank two months after her disappearance in 2012, following a night out with British soldiers.

Since then, her family has endured 13 painful years of unanswered questions and what they describe as “empty promises.”

“It is now more than 13 years since Agnes was killed and almost 6 years since a Kenyan inquest found that she had been murdered by British soldiers, yet so little progress appears to have been made since then,” the family said.

Expressing cautious optimism after their meeting with Healey, they added, “We hope this marks the beginning of the UK government taking decisive action.”

“We expect the UK and Kenyan governments to act and bring closure to this matter.”

Healey is expected to meet President William Ruto later today to discuss how to accelerate the progress of the inquest.

