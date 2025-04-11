Shock as politician loses his son in an accident, 3 months after a goat head and two arrows were placed outside his residence (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Former Tenges Ward MCA, Solomon Cheptai, is mourning following the death of his son, who died in a tragic road accident along Ravine-Tenges Road.

Cheptai’s son was driving alongside a friend when the accident occurred, claiming their lives on the spot.

In a shocking turn of events, the accident happened three months after unknown people placed a goat head and two arrows outside Cheptai’s residence at night.

Family and friends are speculating that Cheptai’s political rivals are using dark forces to curtail his political ambitions.





