These ‘echoes of war’ memes will make your day - Kenyans are ungovernable (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Butere Girls High School may have pulled out of performing their controversial play Echoes of War at the ongoing National Drama Festivals, citing state harassment - but they've certainly won over the internet.

The powerful piece, centered on politics, leadership, and governance, has been widely interpreted as a bold mirror to Kenya’s current political climate, fueling speculation of high-level censorship.

Unfazed, netizens have turned the situation into satire, cleverly replacing “war” with words that hilariously describe various politicians.

The creative twist has kept the play alive online - and turned it into an unexpected viral moment.

Check out some of the memes.

