These ‘echoes of war’ memes will make your day - Kenyans are ungovernable (PHOTOs)



Friday, April 11, 2025 - Butere Girls High School may have pulled out of performing their controversial play Echoes of War at the ongoing National Drama Festivals, citing state harassment - but they've certainly won over the internet.

The powerful piece, centered on politics, leadership, and governance, has been widely interpreted as a bold mirror to Kenya’s current political climate, fueling speculation of high-level censorship.

Unfazed, netizens have turned the situation into satire, cleverly replacing “war” with words that hilariously describe various politicians.

The creative twist has kept the play alive online - and turned it into an unexpected viral moment.

Check out some of the memes.






The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments