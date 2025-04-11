These ‘echoes of war’ memes will make your day - Kenyans are ungovernable (PHOTOs)

Friday, April 11, 2025 - Butere Girls High School may have pulled out of performing their controversial play Echoes of War at the ongoing National Drama Festivals, citing state harassment - but they've certainly won over the internet.
The powerful piece, centered on politics, leadership, and
governance, has been widely interpreted as a bold mirror to Kenya’s current
political climate, fueling speculation of high-level censorship.
Unfazed, netizens have turned the situation into satire,
cleverly replacing “war” with words that hilariously describe various
politicians.
The creative twist has kept the play alive online - and
turned it into an unexpected viral moment.
Check out some of the memes.
