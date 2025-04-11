She is ruthless and evil - First Lady RACHEL RUTO’s dark secrets exposed to the public by those who know her

Friday, April 11, 2025 - There’s a debate swirling online about First Lady Rachel Ruto, sparked by claims of her shady character.
While she is widely recognized as
a “prayer warrior,” a trait that became particularly evident during her
husband’s 2022 presidential campaign, where she was often seen leading prayer
sessions, critics say she has a very dark heart.
The debate about Rachel Ruto’s
character was ignited on X by popular social media personality Polo Kimani.
Kimani tweeted, “I believe Rachel Ruto is equally as evil as
her husband, or even more. Ulizeni watu wa nyumbani uskie maneno,”
Kimani’s tweet sparked a huge
debate, with those who know her revealing her real character.
The First Lady is reportedly
hostile even to her close family members and workers at their private Karen
residence.
“Last month, we were working on
a project at their Karen home and the workers there have everything bad to say
about her,” an X user tweeted, revealing that how the First Lady portrays
herself in public is different from her real character.
There are also claims of the First
Lady defrauding village women through table banking and pushing prominent
businessman Kiprop Buzeki out of the transport business after Ruto grabbed
power.
Read some of the tweets.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments