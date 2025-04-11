She is ruthless and evil - First Lady RACHEL RUTO’s dark secrets exposed to the public by those who know her







Friday, April 11, 2025 - There’s a debate swirling online about First Lady Rachel Ruto, sparked by claims of her shady character.

While she is widely recognized as a “prayer warrior,” a trait that became particularly evident during her husband’s 2022 presidential campaign, where she was often seen leading prayer sessions, critics say she has a very dark heart.

The debate about Rachel Ruto’s character was ignited on X by popular social media personality Polo Kimani.

Kimani tweeted, “I believe Rachel Ruto is equally as evil as her husband, or even more. Ulizeni watu wa nyumbani uskie maneno,”

Kimani’s tweet sparked a huge debate, with those who know her revealing her real character.

The First Lady is reportedly hostile even to her close family members and workers at their private Karen residence.

“Last month, we were working on a project at their Karen home and the workers there have everything bad to say about her,” an X user tweeted, revealing that how the First Lady portrays herself in public is different from her real character.

There are also claims of the First Lady defrauding village women through table banking and pushing prominent businessman Kiprop Buzeki out of the transport business after Ruto grabbed power.

Read some of the tweets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST