He was shedding crocodile tears - How GACHAGUA frustrated the late ANN MUCHIRU, a popular political mobilizer in Mathira and led her to depression! WAMUMBI was right







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been accused of leading the late Ann Muchiru to depression and shedding crocodile tears after her death.

Gachagua took to social media to mourn the late Muchiru in an emotional-filled post.

Muchiru was a businesslady, a political mobilizer, and the chairlady of the Mathira women dancers.

It is now emerging that Muchiru’s woes began after Gachagua shut down a bar she owned in Mathira when he was the Deputy President, leading her to depression.

He had also promised to help her son secure a job in Government after she helped him with campaigns.

However, Gachagua abandoned her when he got into office.

Muchiru died a poor woman despite campaigning effortlessly for the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Muchiru’s family banned Gachagua from attending her burial in Kirinyaga for abandoning her.

The burial turned chaotic after Gachagua sent goons to disrupt the ceremony and attack Mathira MP, Eric Wamumbi.

Reports indicate that President William Ruto reportedly helped Muchiru’s son to get a job in Government when he recently visited Nyeri after hearing his plight.

