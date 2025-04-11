JUNET MOHAMED is now wearing Brioni double-breasted suits costing over Ksh 1M a piece after joining Government (PHOTO)







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Suna East MP and National Assembly Minority Leader, Junet Mohamed, has sparked buzz online with his stylish new wardrobe.

The longtime ODM stalwart recently stepped out in what appears to be a sleek Brioni double-breasted suit - one of the most luxurious menswear brands globally.

This fashion glow-up comes just after ODM’s surprising political pact with President Ruto’s UDA, prompting chatter that Junet might be enjoying some new perks of proximity to power.

Brioni suits don’t come cheap - starting at around Ksh 1 million and going up to Ksh 3 million for custom pieces.

Whether it’s politics or personal taste, Junet’s drip is turning heads.

See the photo below are reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST