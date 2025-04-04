Senator METHU’s brutal tackle on RUTO’s spanner boy, OSCAR SUDI, has left netizens talking - Engineer met his match! (LOOK)







Friday, April 4, 2025 - Nyandarua Senator John Methu has lit up social media with a brutal tackle on Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.

The drama began when Methu boldly warned President William Ruto and his inner circle of a hostile reception in Nyandarua during the President’s Mt Kenya tour - a prediction that came true as heckling marred their visit, cutting speeches short and sending a clear political message from the locals.

Unfazed, Sudi - a close confidant of the President - attempted to belittle Methu, dismissing him as a "political novice" who stood no chance against so-called “political engineers,” a nod to his own famed nickname.

But Methu didn’t take the jab lying down.

He clapped back with a stinging rebuke that didn’t just check Sudi, but also threw shade at the President himself and netizens have unaninimously agreed that Sudi met his match in the ‘son of Mau Mau’

See the exchange below.

