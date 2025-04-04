Former CS MUTURI exposes how RUTO instills fear in his Cabinet Secretaries - GACHAGUA was right!







Friday, April 4, 2025 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has exposed how President Ruto instills fear and controls his Cabinet Secretaries.

In an explosive interview on NTV’s Fixing the Nation, Muturi painted a grim picture of an administration where intimidation and secrecy rule the day.

Comparing Ruto’s leadership to the late President Daniel Moi’s authoritarian style, Muturi claimed that the Head of State uses calculated, non-verbal cues to suppress dissent.

“Ruto is a person with two personalities,” he said.

“The one who presents himself to the public is completely different from the one behind closed doors.”

“That person is quite a dangerous character.”

According to Muturi, when it comes to projects where Ruto has a vested interest, it’s “his way or the highway.”

In Cabinet meetings, Muturi alleged that the president often cuts short any potential debate by stepping in to deliver long-winded justifications designed to shut down opposing views.

“He begins to instill fear slowly,” Muturi noted, pointing to seemingly harmless remarks like, “You know, no coming late,” as quiet tools of control.

The fear, Muturi claims, runs so deep that some Cabinet Secretaries now avoid him entirely, even on WhatsApp.

“Some won’t pick my calls. Others ask me to use intermediaries to contact them,” he said.

His revelations echo earlier remarks by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who claimed that he was the only one bold enough to challenge Ruto in Cabinet- particularly over controversial issues like the shelved JKIA-Adani deal.Bottom of Form

