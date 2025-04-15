See how these brainwashed church members receive their flashy pastor - Should churches be controlled? (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - A flamboyant female pastor is trending after a video of her brainwashed church members welcoming her in church in style went viral.

The pastor, known for her flashy lifestyle, arrived in church being driven in a fleet of guzzlers.

She was accompanied by heavily built bodyguards in suits.

Some of the church members, the majority of them being women, were spotted bowing down as a show of respect and saluting her while she was making a grand entrance.

There has been a huge debate on whether churches should be controlled in Africa.

Most African preachers use religion to exploit their congregants.

Watch the video.

See how these brainwashed church members receive their flashy pastor - Should churches be controlled? pic.twitter.com/yuKvGimQwc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 15, 2025

