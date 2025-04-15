Hired KIKUYU drunkards surround SABINA CHEGE like a pack of hyenas as they get down (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - Some intoxicated Kikuyu men were captured on camera surrounding nominated MP, Sabina Chege, like a pack of hyenas during an event held in Murang’a over the weekend.

The jobless men, most of whom spend time in cheap drinking joints, were hired to the event to cheer politicians and be given cheap alcohol.

They were spotted dancing with Sabina Chege, with some seizing the golden opportunity to touch her ‘assets’.

Watch the video.

Hired KIKUYU drunkards surround SABINA CHEGE like a pack of hyenas as they get down pic.twitter.com/HLzo8fV3LU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST