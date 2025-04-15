An intoxicated Kenyan slay queen refuses to pay the driver and attempts to jump out of a moving cab along a busy highway (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment an altercation ensued between a cab driver and an intoxicated slay queen, who refused to pay for the ride.

The rogue lady was captured on camera opening the door and attempting to jump out of the moving vehicle, putting her life at risk.

When the situation got out of hand, the driver had to park the vehicle by the roadside and demand his pay.

“What’s wrong with you,” the lady's friend, who also appeared intoxicated, was heard saying in the video as the drama ensued.

The driver was seen alighting from the vehicle while breathing fire, demanding his dues.

Watch the video.

An intoxicated Kenyan slay queen refuses to pay the driver and attempts to jump out of a moving cab along a busy highway pic.twitter.com/mTLXokeZsj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 15, 2025

