SAKAJA can now rest easy as postmortem reveals the cause of Kariobangi North MCA, JOEL MUNUVE’s death







Friday, April 25, 2025 - Independent and government pathologists have ruled out foul play in the death of Kariobangi Member of County Assembly (MCA), Joel Munuve, who collapsed and died after threatening to launch an impeachment motion against Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The pathologists, who conducted a joint postmortem examination, said Munuve died from a pulmonary thromboembolism, a blood clot that formed in the deep veins of his left leg and travelled to his lungs, fatally blocking a major blood vessel.

“As a result of my examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of death was Pulmonary Thromboembolism due to Left Popliteal Vein Deep Vein Thrombosis. A blood clot (thrombus) travelled to the lungs and blocked a blood vessel, leading to death,” the autopsy report stated.

This clot obstructed blood flow to the lungs, severely impairing oxygenation and breathing.

The clot had extended into the lungs, resulting in a pulmonary infarction - the death of lung tissue due to lack of blood supply - ultimately leading to Munuve’s death.

The autopsy further revealed a swelling in the neck, later identified as a lipoma - a benign fatty growth.

Governor Sakaja was under the spotlight after Munuve’s sudden demise, with a section of Nairobi leaders urging the DCI to establish whether the Governor had a hand in his death.

Munuve died barely a week after he threatened to file an impeachment motion against Sakaja and linked him to corruption and abuse of office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST