PHOTOs of the man suspected of wiping out a family of nine in Ugunja after setting their house on fire - He has an evil face







Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Detectives have arrested a prime suspect in the horrific arson attack that killed nine family members on Tuesday night in Ugunja.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Okello, was smoked out of his hiding in Kibera, Nairobi, by a team of detectives.

Following the arrest, security teams from both Siaya and Kibra cross-checked their intelligence, which confirmed that Owino matched the identity of the suspect behind the attack.

Detectives based in Ugunja arrived in Nairobi with Owino’s wife, who was arrested earlier on Wednesday after police recovered a petrol can that is believed to have been used in the arson at their home.

Owino is accused of orchestrating the deadly fire that wiped out an entire family, allegedly fueled by a land dispute within the village.

Kibra Sub County Police Commander Patricia Yegon confirmed the arrest and noted that the suspect will be handed over to Siaya authorities for further interrogation and prosecution.

