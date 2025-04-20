“One day, I will lead this country,”!! GATHONI WA MUCHOMBA reveals how she will revive Kenya’s economy if elected president - RUTO should see this!







Sunday, April 20, 2025 - Vocal Githunguri MP, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has announced an ambitious 12-point economic plan to boost Kenya’s economy should she be elected President of Kenya.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 20th, Wamuchomba expressed confidence in her vision to transform the country’s economy using available labour and resources.

“One day, I will lead this country. I will turn around available labour into riches,” she said, adding that cottage industries would be central to her plan.

Key proposals include encouraging households with backyards to produce goods for domestic use - such as toothpicks, towels, spoons, belts, and pots.

She also pledged to create special cottage industry zones with subsidized electricity and water, alongside a national symposium and awards to honour top innovators.

To nurture grassroots innovation, Wamuchomba plans to establish a county-based cottage incubation fund and deploy extension officers to monitor and support industry growth.

She further promised to revamp the Kenya Industrial Estate to promote local products internationally and halt the export of raw tea, coffee, and macadamia, advocating for local processing.

On women’s empowerment, she vowed to support local production of biodegradable sanitary towels and banana fibre wigs.

However, she admits this might just be a dream given the resources one needs to vie for the top seat.

“Who will make me president? I have no money to campaign,” she remarked candidly.

