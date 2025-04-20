“One day, I will lead this country,”!! GATHONI WA MUCHOMBA reveals how she will revive Kenya’s economy if elected president - RUTO should see this!

Sunday, April 20,
2025 - Vocal Githunguri MP, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has announced an ambitious
12-point economic plan to boost Kenya’s economy should she be elected President
of Kenya.
In a statement released on Sunday, April 20th,
Wamuchomba expressed confidence in her vision to transform the country’s
economy using available labour and resources.
“One day, I will lead this country. I will turn around
available labour into riches,” she said, adding that cottage industries would
be central to her plan.
Key proposals include encouraging households with backyards
to produce goods for domestic use - such as toothpicks, towels, spoons, belts,
and pots.
She also pledged to create special cottage industry zones
with subsidized electricity and water, alongside a national symposium and
awards to honour top innovators.
To nurture grassroots innovation, Wamuchomba plans to
establish a county-based cottage incubation fund and deploy extension officers
to monitor and support industry growth.
She further promised to revamp the Kenya Industrial Estate
to promote local products internationally and halt the export of raw tea,
coffee, and macadamia, advocating for local processing.
On women’s empowerment, she vowed to support local
production of biodegradable sanitary towels and banana fibre wigs.
However, she admits this might just be a dream given the
resources one needs to vie for the top seat.
“Who will make me president? I have no money to campaign,” she remarked candidly.
