FAROUK KIBET’s son exposed as a deadbeat dad despite being a senior officer at the Ministry of Energy - The kid sleeps hungry (PHOTOs)

Saturday, April 19, 2025- Farouk Kibet’s son, Ezekiel Kiprotich Taigut, is reportedly a deadbeat father.
According to blogger Aoko Otieno, Taigut left his jobless
baby mama to raise their kid single-handedly despite having a well-paying job
at the Ministry of Energy, where he is a senior officer.
Taigut’s son is six years old and sleeps hungry at times.
The boy is a carbon copy of his father.
Just like his son Taigut, Farouk was exposed as a deadbeat
father a few months ago after his baby mama took her own life, accusing him of
absconding parental duties.
See photos of Taigut’s son and baby mama.
