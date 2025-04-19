FAROUK KIBET’s son exposed as a deadbeat dad despite being a senior officer at the Ministry of Energy - The kid sleeps hungry (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 19, 2025- Farouk Kibet’s son, Ezekiel Kiprotich Taigut, is reportedly a deadbeat father.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, Taigut left his jobless baby mama to raise their kid single-handedly despite having a well-paying job at the Ministry of Energy, where he is a senior officer.

Taigut’s son is six years old and sleeps hungry at times.

The boy is a carbon copy of his father.

Just like his son Taigut, Farouk was exposed as a deadbeat father a few months ago after his baby mama took her own life, accusing him of absconding parental duties.

See photos of Taigut’s son and baby mama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST