OBADO discloses little known details about his affair with the late SHARON OTIENO during case hearing - ‘My wife knew about the affair’







Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has offered a personal defense in the ongoing case where he has been found to have a case to answer in the 2018 murder of university student Sharon Otieno.

Speaking in court on Wednesday, Obado opened up about his affair with Sharon, revealing that he had confessed to his wife about the affair and apologized.

He added that he had already taken steps to end the relationship before Sharon’s tragic death.

“I confessed to my wife, apologized, and assured her it was over,” he stated.

Obado also stated that he had accepted responsibility for Sharon’s pregnancy.

However, in a surprising twist, Obado disclosed that his wife had offered to give Sharon one of their homes, but he declined, making it clear he had no plans of marrying a second wife.

He also recounted a boardroom meeting involving his wife, a journalist, and a man identified as XYZ.

“My wife was in that meeting - even when I gave them money. It was actually my wife who loaned me the Ksh.30,000 I handed over to them,” he said.

He described a separate meeting with journalist Lawrence Muller at Heron Court Hotel, where Sharon’s housing request came up.

Sharon wanted Obado to build her a house in either Nairobi or Kisumu.

However, Obado said he rejected those options and instead suggested purchasing land in Homa Bay and building a house worth Ksh.3 million.

“Muller told me Sharon refused the Homa Bay option and insisted on a 50 by 100 plot in Kisumu town.

“But I was clear - I only supported buying land in the rural area,” Obado maintained.

He also disclosed that he had arranged a medical cover for Sharon and supported her through her pregnancy.

Sharon’s body was found in Kodhiero Forest in Homa Bay County, Kenya, on September 4th, 2018, just a day after she was reported missing.

