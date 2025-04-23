OBADO discloses little known details about his affair with the late SHARON OTIENO during case hearing - ‘My wife knew about the affair’

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has offered a personal defense in the ongoing case where he has been found to have a case to answer in the 2018 murder of university student Sharon Otieno.
Speaking in court on Wednesday, Obado opened up about his
affair with Sharon, revealing that he had confessed to his wife about the
affair and apologized.
He added that he had already taken steps to end the
relationship before Sharon’s tragic death.
“I confessed to my wife, apologized, and assured her it was
over,” he stated.
Obado also stated that he had accepted responsibility for
Sharon’s pregnancy.
However, in a surprising twist, Obado disclosed that his
wife had offered to give Sharon one of their homes, but he declined, making it
clear he had no plans of marrying a second wife.
He also recounted a boardroom meeting involving his wife, a
journalist, and a man identified as XYZ.
“My wife was in that meeting - even when I gave them money.
It was actually my wife who loaned me the Ksh.30,000 I handed over to them,” he
said.
He described a separate meeting with journalist Lawrence
Muller at Heron Court Hotel, where Sharon’s housing request came up.
Sharon wanted Obado to build her a
house in either Nairobi or Kisumu.
However, Obado said he rejected
those options and instead suggested purchasing land in Homa Bay and building a
house worth Ksh.3 million.
“Muller told me Sharon refused the Homa Bay option and
insisted on a 50 by 100 plot in Kisumu town.
“But I was clear - I only supported buying land in the rural
area,” Obado maintained.
He also disclosed that he had arranged a medical cover for
Sharon and supported her through her pregnancy.
Sharon’s body was found in Kodhiero Forest in Homa Bay
County, Kenya, on September 4th, 2018,
just a day after she was reported missing.
