MUTUMA MATHIU’s alleged girlfriend, SHEILA MWANYIGAH, displays her fitness prowess despite clocking her late 40s (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - Seasoned media personality Sheila Mwanyigah, a well-known fitness enthusiast, has shared photos in the gym displaying her fitness prowess.

The celebrated TV queen, who was linked to an affair with former National Media Group Editor-in-Chief Mutuma Mathiu, is physically fit despite clocking her late 40’s.

She was doing yoga to keep her body fit.

“Even when things are upside down, trust that you’re the right way up,” she captioned the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST