Must be true love! This VIDEO of a slay queen scrubbing sufuria in boyfriend’s bedsitter has caused commotion online - See reactions!







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - A video of a stylishly dressed woman scrubbing a sufuria while wearing heels in her boyfriend’s bedsitter has ignited discussions online.

The lady is seen diligently cleaning the sufuria as her boyfriend lounges on the couch, recording her.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising her as a symbol of true love, while others question why a glamorous woman would do such chores.

This viral moment comes shortly after a Kenyan content creator lamented about lowering her dating standards, revealing that she once found herself entertaining a past boyfriend inside a club toilet, further fueling online conversations about relationships.Bottom of Form

Watch the video and reactions below.

Must be true love! This VIDEO of a slay queen scrubbing sufuria in boyfriend’s bedsitter has caused commotion online pic.twitter.com/IgRvRnwCfu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 3, 2025

