Must be true love! This VIDEO of a slay queen scrubbing sufuria in boyfriend’s bedsitter has caused commotion online - See reactions!

Thursday, April 3, 2025 - A video of a stylishly dressed woman scrubbing a sufuria while wearing heels in her boyfriend’s bedsitter has ignited discussions online.
The lady is seen diligently cleaning the sufuria as her
boyfriend lounges on the couch, recording her.
The clip has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising her
as a symbol of true love, while others question why a glamorous woman would do
such chores.
This viral moment comes shortly after a Kenyan content
creator lamented about lowering her dating standards, revealing that she once
found herself entertaining a past boyfriend inside a club toilet, further
fueling online conversations about relationships.Bottom of Form
Watch the video and reactions below.
Must be true love! This VIDEO of a slay queen scrubbing sufuria in boyfriend’s bedsitter has caused commotion online pic.twitter.com/IgRvRnwCfu— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 3, 2025
