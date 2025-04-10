MALALA breaks silence after detention over controversial Butere Girls’ ‘Echoes of War’ play - ‘It has nothing do with incitement’







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General and playwright, Cleophas Malala, has spoken out after being held at Eldama Ravine Police Station for over eight hours following his dramatic arrest on Wednesday evening.

Malala, who wrote the controversial play Echoes of War, performed by Butere Girls High School, condemned the Government’s response to the production, terming it a direct attack on freedom of expression.

Speaking to the media, Malala expressed shock and disappointment over the deployment of police at Kirobon Girls Secondary School in Nakuru, where Butere Girls were rehearsing for the 63rd edition of the National Drama Festival.

“We are very disappointed by how the government is handling this matter.”

“I empathise with the students of Butere Girls who had dedicated themselves to nurture their talents and expose the evil deeds of this country,” Malala said.

He revealed that 15 students scheduled to perform remained unaccounted for and accused the Government of using security forces to intimidate participants and suppress dissent.

“Drama festivals have long addressed diverse themes. It is unfortunate for the State to victimise young souls,” he added.

Malala insisted that the play was not inciteful, but a creative work highlighting the struggles of Gen Z and their call for accountability, universal healthcare, and good governance.

“No formal charges have been brought against me,” he said, adding that even the Nakuru police leadership had not explained his detention.

