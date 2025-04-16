Lawyer HARRISON KINYANJUI’s ex-wife, WANJA NYARARI, narrates her encounter with side chicks! This woman has suffered! KINYANJUI was a serial womanizer

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Wanja Nyarari, a popular figure on social media and the ex-wife to prominent lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, has revealed why she hates side chicks.
Wanja is always on the frontline defending goat wives and
has been supporting Karangu Muraya’s estranged wife, Trizah, after she walked
out of her matrimonial home.
Taking to her Facebook account, Wanja narrated her past
encounters with side chicks when she was married to lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui,
a notorious womanizer.
Their marriage was marred with infidelity.
At one time, Kinyanjui brought his side chick to their
matrimonial home.
“My issue with side chicks is personal. I’ve encountered
four, each at a different time in my life. One of them even came to my home,
and I cooked for her. I have pictures,’’ she wrote.
Wanja said she wouldn’t want her daughter to go through what
she underwent when she was married to Kinyanjui.
Read her post.
