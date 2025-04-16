“I set your free” - LUO LADY tells her wealthy husband after he eloped with his side chick! See PHOTOs of the beautiful side chick







Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - A heartbroken Luo lady has taken to social media to air her marital woes after her husband, a flamboyant businessman, eloped with his side chick.

The lady, who goes by the name Nyamin Agal on Facebook, lamented that she tried her best to save her marriage.

However, her husband has never seen any good in her.

She set him free and blessed his union with Ruth, his current side chick.

She further revealed that apart from Ruth, her husband has a string of other side chicks.

The cheating man, a well-known Ohangla lover, turned up at Prince Indah’s lavish traditional wedding last weekend in the company of his side chick, leaving his wife heartbroken.

“I think I've tried my level best but you've never seen any good in me and I'm genuinely setting you free to be with Ruth (CURRENT)and the endless list of all these women that you've always wanted to be with.The space you've always asked for is now granted,’’ the lady’s viral post reads.





See photos of the side chick.

Photos of the goat wife

The Kenyan DAILY POST