Kenyans announce date and venue to screen Blood Parliament documentary after RUTO’s Gov’t blocked the official screening of the exposé by the BBC







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Kenyans are taking matters into their own hands after the BBC’s planned screening of its explosive documentary Blood Parliament was abruptly cancelled following pressure from the Kenyan Government.

The 37-minute exposé, which uncovers the alleged killings of Gen Z protesters during the June 25th, 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations, was set to be shown at Unseen Nairobi cinema.

However, citing pressure from authorities, BBC cancelled the event last minute.

Undeterred, grassroots organisations are stepping up.

The Social Justice Travelling Theatre and Kayole Community Justice Center have announced a public screening on Wednesday, April 30, at Bidii Yetu Hall in Matopeni, Kayole, starting at 7 PM.

“Tomorrow we will be screening Blood Parliament in Kayole. Our people must know who the enemies of the people are. Remember Not to Forget,” their statement read.

Activist and journalist Hanifa echoed the call to action, urging Kayole residents to “turn up, turn up.”

The documentary, still available on BBC Africa’s YouTube channel, reveals damning footage of security forces involved in the killing of peaceful demonstrators.

