GACHAGUA welcomes MATIANG’I and MUTURI to his camp as he fires a warning shot at RUTO – ‘Team to liberate Kenya’ (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has intensified efforts to build a formidable opposition alliance to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Elections.

In a major political development, Gachagua held a high-level strategy meeting alongside Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua where they welcomed former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, ex-Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, and former Attorney General Justin Muturi into their camp.

The political realignment signals a bold new front, already gaining traction online under the slogan “2027 Baba na Mama (Matiang’i ft Karua),” hinting at a powerful ticket in the making.

Speaking to Weru TV on Sunday, Gachagua emphasized the alliance’s data-driven approach.

“We’re relying on scientific data, not guesswork. This is a precision mission to defeat the incumbent,” he said.

Gachagua confirmed that the coalition’s presidential candidate will be unveiled by the end of 2026 following an extensive grassroots campaign.

“We’re targeting 50 MPs from the central region alone.”

“We’re not just building a coalition—we’re building a political machine,” Gachagua declared.

