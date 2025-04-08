Kenya among countries affected as ELON MUSK cancels over KSh 6.7 billion in grants across Africa







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - The United States African Development Foundation (USADF) has cancelled grants worth over KSh 6.7 billion (approximately $51 million) across multiple African countries, including Kenya.

In a statement released Tuesday, April 8th, by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federation body under tech billionaire Elon Musk, it was confirmed that the Kenyan grant, valued at KSh 6.3 million ($48,406), had been terminated.

The Kenyan project was aimed at developing a WhatsApp chatbot to assist local entrepreneurs in marketing their products.

The chatbot initiative was part of USADF’s Learning Hub, a digital platform offering business training tools to African entrepreneurs, developed in partnership with Visa and Shift Impact Africa.

“The United States African Development Foundation (USADF) has terminated KSh 6.7 billion (around $51 million) in grants,” the statement read in part.

Several other countries were also affected.

In Burkina Faso, a KSh 30 million ($229,296) grant to support organic shea butter production was cancelled. Nigeria lost KSh 11 million ($84,059) meant for a wellness business incubator.

Benin saw the termination of a KSh 31 million ($239,738) pineapple juice marketing project, while Ivory Coast lost a KSh 32 million ($246,217) initiative for mango drying facilities.

In Uganda, a KSh 13 million ($99,566) grant to boost yogurt production was cancelled, as was a KSh 6.5 million ($50,000) project in Senegal designed to train farmers in dragon fruit cultivation.

Founded by the U.S. Congress in 1980, USADF aims to support African-led development through direct funding and technical support to grassroots enterprises.

