EKURU AUKOT slams leaders like GACHAGUA and MUTURI who criticize government only after being fired - ‘These are fraudsters’







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Thirdway Alliance party leader, Ekuru Aukot, has criticized political leaders who expose the Government’s wrongdoings only after being removed from office.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Tuesday, Aukot questioned the credibility of such leaders, saying they remained silent while enjoying power but now seek sympathy after their dismissal.

“There is a crisis of leadership. We don't even know who to believe anymore.”

“Whether somebody is in government, or as soon as they exit government they start telling us things,” Aukot said.

He described the current administration as “a conspiracy to defraud Kenyans of better governance,”

“People know the bad things that are happening in government, they don't speak but they still stay there until they are shown the door.”

“These are fraudsters,” he added.

Aukot emphasized that such leaders must first reconcile with Kenyans before taking on the role of opposition critics.

His remarks come amid a string of revelations from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and ex-Public Service CS Justin Muturi, both of whom have accused President William Ruto’s administration of widespread corruption.

Gachagua, ousted in October 2024, has accused Ruto of being the “high priest” of corruption.

Ruto, in turn, claimed Gachagua demanded Ksh.10 billion to mobilize Mt. Kenya political support - an allegation Gachagua dismissed as “baseless.”

Muturi also accused Ruto of attempting to coerce him into signing a Ksh.129 billion deal with Russian oligarchs, which he said violated procurement laws.

According to Aukot, both Gachagua and Muturi are complicit in the rot they now decry.

