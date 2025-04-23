KARANGU’s second wife, CAROL, shares PHOTOs taking care of his chicken farm in Gatundu after his first wife walked out and abandoned the farm

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Karangu Muraya’s former side-chick-turned-second-wife, Carol Kim, has shared photos at his chicken farm in Gatundu, where his first wife, Triza, used to live.
Trizah walked out of her matrimonial home a few months ago
and abandoned the chicken farm, accusing Karangu of abandoning her in the
village to live with his side chick in the city.
Carol is now helping Karangu to take care of the farm.
She shared the photos on her Facebook account at
the farm, sparking reactions.
Karangu, a well-known Kikuyu gospel singer, emcee and
philanthropist, has been the talk of social media after his first wife walked
out of their matrimonial home in February this year.
He desperately tried to woo her back, but she maintained
that their marriage was irreparable.
It seems that Karangu has decided to settle with his second
wife, Carol.
See photos of Carol attending to Karangu’s chicken farm.
