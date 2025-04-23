Swimming in money!! VIDEO of Kenyan influencer AMBER RAY ‘making it rain’ cash at a lavish wedding sparks reactions (WATCH)







Wednesday, April 23, 2025 – A video of controversial Kenyan influencer Faith Makau, better known as Amber Ray, “making it rain” cash at a lavish wedding has stirred reactions on social media.

In the clip, the voluptuous mother of two, dressed to the nines, dazzles guests as she showers the bride with wads of cash in different denominations, drawing gasps and cheers.

While some praised her for the bold display of generosity, others couldn’t help but question the source of her wealth, especially as many Kenyans continue to struggle through tough economic times, with some surviving on just one meal a day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST