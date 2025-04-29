KALONZO reveals plan to take President RUTO to ICC over state-sponsored killings of innocent Kenyans







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, alongside top opposition figures, has pledged to petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the killings of civilians under President William Ruto's administration.

This comes in response to the deaths of five civilians in Ang'ata Barikoi, Narok County, on Monday, April 28.

In a strongly worded joint statement signed by Kalonzo, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa, and Justin Muturi, the leaders condemned what they described as a “systematic pattern” of land-related violence.

“This tragedy is not an isolated incident,” Kalonzo stated.

“It reflects a growing trend of state-sanctioned violence and illegal land takeovers driven by the Kenya Kwanza kleptocracy.”

“These are crimes against humanity.”

The opposition accuses the Government of using police to enforce evictions in places like Mavoko, Nairobi, and Ndabibi.

The leaders argue that such operations have often resulted in unnecessary violence and deaths.

The Narok incident reportedly began after locals protested a land survey on a disputed 6,000-acre tract.

The protest turned violent after a government vehicle was vandalized, prompting a heavy police response.

The opposition also referenced the recent BBC Africa Eye exposé #BloodParliament, which alleged police involvement in extrajudicial killings during the June 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

“We remind security forces that their loyalty lies with the people—not with the regime,” the statement read.

Former DP Gachagua separately vowed to name those behind the Narok unrest, stating that the land belongs to locals who have lived there for decades.

