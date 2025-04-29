EDWARD KWACH’s family issues statement following the death of the veteran media personality - RIP KWACH!

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Kenya’s radio scene has lost a legend.
Edward Kwach, the iconic voice behind Spice FM and a veteran
journalist, has passed away following a short illness.
He died on April 28th, 2025, while undergoing
treatment at a Nairobi hospital, just two weeks after his family made a
heartfelt appeal for blood donations to support his recovery.
For over two decades, Kwach captivated audiences with his
deep voice, sharp wit, and unmatched passion for music.
His media journey began in the early 2000s, and his talent
quickly made him a household name across Kenya and East Africa.
Beyond the microphone, Kwach was admired for his honesty.
In a 2021 open letter to his younger self, he candidly
reflected on personal battles with alcohol and entitlement, acknowledging how
they affected his career.
He will be deeply missed.
Below is the statement from the family.
It is with profound
sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother,
Carey, that occurred last night 28th April 2025 while receiving treatment for
meningitis. Carey touched the lives of many through his voice and presence on the
airwaves, becoming a trusted and familiar companion to listeners across the
country.
He will be remembered
not only for his warmth and humour but also for his exceptional taste in music,
which brought joy and comfort to so many. His passing is a tremendous loss to
all who knew him personally and the many more who connected with him through
his work.
We are deeply grateful
for the outpouring of support during his illness, and we extend our heartfelt
thanks to all those who donated blood, visited, and kept him in their thoughts
and prayers. We kindly ask that you keep our family in your thoughts and prayers
during this difficult time. Funeral and memorial arrangements will be
communicated in due course.
Sincerely,
The Kwach Family
