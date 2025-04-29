EDWARD KWACH’s family issues statement following the death of the veteran media personality - RIP KWACH!







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Kenya’s radio scene has lost a legend.

Edward Kwach, the iconic voice behind Spice FM and a veteran journalist, has passed away following a short illness.

He died on April 28th, 2025, while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital, just two weeks after his family made a heartfelt appeal for blood donations to support his recovery.

For over two decades, Kwach captivated audiences with his deep voice, sharp wit, and unmatched passion for music.

His media journey began in the early 2000s, and his talent quickly made him a household name across Kenya and East Africa.

Beyond the microphone, Kwach was admired for his honesty.

In a 2021 open letter to his younger self, he candidly reflected on personal battles with alcohol and entitlement, acknowledging how they affected his career.

He will be deeply missed.

Below is the statement from the family.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother, Carey, that occurred last night 28th April 2025 while receiving treatment for meningitis. Carey touched the lives of many through his voice and presence on the airwaves, becoming a trusted and familiar companion to listeners across the country.

He will be remembered not only for his warmth and humour but also for his exceptional taste in music, which brought joy and comfort to so many. His passing is a tremendous loss to all who knew him personally and the many more who connected with him through his work.

We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support during his illness, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who donated blood, visited, and kept him in their thoughts and prayers. We kindly ask that you keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Funeral and memorial arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Sincerely,

The Kwach Family