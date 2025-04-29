“A giant has fallen”: MAINA KAGENI, CAROL RADULL mourn Radio legend EDWARD KWACH in emotional tributes!







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Kenya’s radio family is grieving the loss of iconic radio presenter, Edward Kwach, who passed away on April 28th while receiving treatment for meningitis in a Nairobi hospital.

Among those paying tribute are veteran broadcasters Maina Kageni and Carol Radull, who both shared moving messages honouring the man many considered Kenya’s greatest radio personality.

“One of the best things to ever happen to me was meeting Edward Carey Francis Kwach,” wrote Maina.

“His energy, his boldness, his radio genius - it rubbed off on everyone.”

“I realised early that I was working with the best.”

“Edward, you were the greatest radio personality Kenya has ever produced. I celebrate your legacy.”

Radull echoed the sentiment, commenting on Maina’s tribute, “You told me so many times… and we’d laugh about it. Goodbye Kwach. Till we meet again.”

“Heartbreaking. A colleague and a friend. Rest in peace, Edward Kwach.” She added.

Kwach’s media journey began in the early 2000s, and his talent quickly made him a household name across Kenya and East Africa.

Known for his charisma and authenticity, Kwach captivated audiences with his deep voice, sharp wit, and unmatched passion for music.

