Gen Zs shocked mourners during a burial ceremony after they danced on the grave while indulging in liquor (VIDEO)







Friday, April 11, 2025 - A group of Gen Zs left mourners with endless questions after they travelled to a sleepy village for a burial ceremony of one of their friends and started dancing on the grave while indulging in liquor, shortly after the deceased was buried.

Other mourners could be seen watching from a distance as the youths transformed the grave into a dance floor, flaunting the latest dance moves.

They didn’t seem moved by their friend’s death.

To them, it was just another day to party and indulge in liquor.

Watch the video.

Gen Zs shocked mourners during a burial ceremony after they danced on the grave while indulging in liquor pic.twitter.com/1Ue3SHHnBw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 11, 2025

