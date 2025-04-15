“I won’t allow KARANGU to raise my daughter while I am alive”- Drama erupts after KARANGU’s second wife’s baby daddy threatened to go to court and seek custodial orders







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - A man who claims to be the baby daddy of Karangu Muraya’s second wife, Carol Kim, is threatening to move to court and seek custody of their daughter.

He claims that their daughter was born on February 14th 2020 and he is ready to take a DNA test to prove that he is the biological father of the child.

The man made it clear that he won’t allow Karangu to take care of his child as long as he was alive.

He was reacting to trending photos of Karangu bonding with Carol Kim’s daughter.

He sent a message to renowned social media personality Wanja Nyarari, seeking legal help.

He wants Wanja to connect him with lawyer Danstan Omari so that he can file a case in court and seek custodial orders for his daughter.

