TikToker NYAKO slams stylist BOLO BESPOKE over PRINCE INDAH’s ‘unimpressive’ wedding attire (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - Ohangla sensation Evans Ochieng Owino alias Prince Indah, tied the knot with his longtime love, Winnie NyaMigori McAramis, in a lavish traditional wedding held in Migori County over the weekend.

The celebration was nothing short of regal, complete with glamorous decor, cultural flair, and beaming smiles from the newlyweds.

However, while the wedding was a visual feast, online critics had mixed reactions to the star’s attire.

Designed by the well-known stylist Bolo Bespoke, Prince Indah’s wedding look didn’t quite hit the mark for some fans.

TikTok personality, Nyako, was especially vocal, stating that Bolo’s design choices were far from flattering.

“I've never seen a horrible dresser on an occasion like that,” she said.

“Mwenye alishona hivyo vitu should be fired immediately.”

Nyako insisted she had no ill will towards Indah himself but couldn’t hold back her disapproval of the outfit.

“Bolo ameshona mpaka msalaba eti beads. I nearly thought Prince Indah was a Catholic Church preacher,” she added.

Love may have won, but fashion? Not so much, according to the online jury.

See photos below.

