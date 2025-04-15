40-year-old Media Personality and feminist TOKE MAKINWA reacts after receiving several marriage proposals hours after confessing she doesn’t mind being a 5th wife (LOOK)







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has revealed that she has been receiving several marriage proposals from different men via her email after she disclosed in a podcast that she is at a point in her life where she doesn’t mind being a 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th wife.

“As independent women, do you think we’ve glamourized the idea of independence?” she was asked.

“It’s tough, I won’t lie. At this point in my life, if I have the opportunity to be a second, third, fourth, or fifth wife, I will take it.”

Toke opened up about the pressures of always being “the boss” and expressed a desire for someone to share the weight of daily life.

“I need someone I can lean on,” she said.

“Someone who can even decide what’s for dinner - must it always be me?”

Posting a screenshot of some of the emails received, the once outspoken feminist wrote

“Pls tell your uncles to stop spamming my work emails…my entire team has access to it. Some Sunday humor”

