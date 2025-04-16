Detectives track down a LUO LADY who posted a photo brandishing a pistol on her WhatsApp status and warned any man who dares to dump her- Recover the firearm hidden in a basin (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, Nyanza Region, in collaboration with their DCI counterparts from Nyando, have arrested Sharon Auma and Nancy Atieno Obura and recovered a Canik pistol in their possession.

The arrest follows a report received of Sharon Auma, who decided to spice up her WhatsApp status, posting a photo of herself brandishing a pistol while ominously warning that any man who dared dump her would face severe consequences.

Responding swiftly, the hawk-eyed detectives swooped into Awasi town and apprehended Sharon.

Upon questioning, she led officers to a rented two-bedroom house belonging to her friend, and now co-accused, Nancy Atieno Obura.

A thorough search of the house turned up the pistol in question, with an empty magazine, cleverly wrapped in clothes and stashed in a basin under the bed.

Also recovered is a fake motorcycle number plate bearing the number KMGG 805M.

Both suspects are now in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment, as detectives pursue more leads to arrest more suspects in connection to the firearm.

Courtesy: DCI