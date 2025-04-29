I am not that cheap - WANJA NYARARI lashes out at Bishop KIENGEI’s ex-side chick, DAMA, after she offered her 300K to put her face on billboard to market her company

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Social media is on fire after Wanja Nyarari, a popular online personality, publicly called out Bishop Kiengei’s ex-side chick, Dama, for allegedly offering her KSh 300,000 to feature her face on a billboard to market her business venture.
According to Wanja, Dama reached out with a business
proposal asking her to be the face of her company that deals with mobile spare
parts.
In exchange, Wanja would receive KSh 300,000 and massive
billboard exposure in Nairobi and other key towns.
Wanja lashed out at the offer, bragging that she is not that
cheap and claimed she spends more than the quoted amount in a week doing
chicken farming.
“I made my first money as a young white woman selling my
smile, not holding plastic screen protectors. I am not your type to be paraded
on billboards to buy fake loyalty. I am far past being placed on posters for
cheap validation,” she posted on her Facebook account.
Wanja, who has positioned herself as a premium lifestyle
brand ambassador, insisted that aligning with Dama, would tarnish her
reputation.
