A woman with a spirit of Delilah - Bishop KIENGEI’s friend, WANJA NYARARI, reveals how his ex-side chick, DAMA, almost wrecked his marriage and trapped him with fake pregnancy







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - The public spat between popular social media personality Wanja Nyarari and Bishop Ben Kiengei’s former side chick, Damaris Dama, the founder of Dama Mobile Spares, has escalated.

Wanja, in a long facebook post, accused Dama of trying to wreck Kiengei’s marriage, including using dark forces.

Kiengei had to seek spiritual intervention from Bishop Harrison Nganga after Dama allegedly used dark forces to try and destroy his marriage.

Wanja went on to claim that Dama wanted to trap Kiengei with a fake pregnancy.

She removed her coil and invited him to his house on a Sunday after an ‘encounter’ with another man, but he got wind of her plans and stayed in the church.

“You wanted to trap my brother (referring to Kiengei) with a child that wasn’t his. Now you are walking with a fetus, you regret having coz you wanted it to be my brother’s,” she wrote.

Read the full explosive post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST