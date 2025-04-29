A woman with a spirit of Delilah - Bishop KIENGEI’s friend, WANJA NYARARI, reveals how his ex-side chick, DAMA, almost wrecked his marriage and trapped him with fake pregnancy

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - The public spat between popular social media personality Wanja Nyarari and Bishop Ben Kiengei’s former side chick, Damaris Dama, the founder of Dama Mobile Spares, has escalated.
Wanja, in a long facebook post, accused Dama of trying to
wreck Kiengei’s marriage, including using dark forces.
Kiengei had to seek spiritual intervention from Bishop
Harrison Nganga after Dama allegedly used dark forces to try and destroy his
marriage.
Wanja went on to claim that Dama wanted to trap Kiengei with
a fake pregnancy.
She removed her coil and invited him to his house on a
Sunday after an ‘encounter’ with another man, but he got wind of her plans and
stayed in the church.
“You wanted to trap my
brother (referring to Kiengei) with a child that wasn’t his. Now you are
walking with a fetus, you regret having coz you wanted it to be my brother’s,”
she wrote.
