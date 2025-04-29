I always tell my mom I wish she married a MZUNGU – Socialite HUDDAH MONROE on why she regrets being Kenyan and black!







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Kenyan socialite turned entrepreneur Alhuda Sonie Njoroge better known as Huddah Monroe, has caused a stir online after airing raw frustrations about identity, leadership, and doing business in Kenya.

In a series of emotional Instagram Stories, Huddah wrote, “Being born Black is a curse,” and shockingly added, “I wish my mother had married a white man.”

The founder of Huddah Cosmetics didn't stop there.

She criticized poor leadership across Africa, stating, “Black people, especially in Africa, will forever struggle because of the leaders we have.”

Huddah also called out the Kenya Revenue Authority, lamenting the challenges of doing business in the country.

See her posts below.

