DEADBEAT DAD!! RAILA’s former aide, SILAS JAKAKIMBA, exposed after he impregnated UDA blogger, JANE KYALLO, and refused to take responsibility







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Silas Jakakimba, a prominent city lawyer and former aide to Raila Odinga, has been in the public eye not only for his political engagements but also for his personal life, particularly his love life and appetite for women.

It is now emerging that the polished lawyer, who is a well-known womanizer, impregnated vocal UDA blogger, Jane Kyalo.

The secret was leaked to the public by a renowned social media personality after Kyalo tried to discredit the BBC exposé on how rogue security officers killed peaceful protesters during the Gen Z protests.

Kyalo, a Government apologist, was left with an egg on her face after the well-kept secret was revealed to thousands of X users.

Jane reportedly met Jakakimba after he defected from ODM and joined Ruto’s UDA party.

She fell for his sweet tongue and flamboyance, and in the process, she was impregnated, dumped, and rendered a single mother.

Kyalo is raising her kid single-handedly despite Jakakimba being a man of means.

The Kenyan DAILY POST