The depressed Marsabit cop who killed his kids and took his own life had chatted with friends about his upcoming funeral but they ignored him - See messages







Monday, April 7, 2025 - Constable David Okebe Goga, the police officer who killed his kids and took his own life, had hinted to his friends that he was battling depression and informed them about his upcoming funeral but they ignored him.

Okebe wrote messages in a WhatsApp group instructing his friends on what to do after his death.

He told them to fundraise and hire Alpha Sounds deejaying unit to entertain mourners for two days before being buried.

His friends thought he was joking, only for him to poison his kids before taking his own life on Sunday.

The depressed police officer left a suicide note revealing why he decided to commit suicide.

He blamed his wife and in-laws for making his life a living hell, leading him to suicide.

