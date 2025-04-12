DONALD TRUMP issues stern warning to Kenyans who are keen to travel to America







Saturday, April 12, 2025 - The US Embassy in Kenya has warned Kenyans planning a trip to the United States to follow the rules, or face serious consequences, including a lifetime ban.

In an official statement dated April 11th, Chargé d’Affaires Marc Dillard urged Kenyans to travel lawfully, warning that any attempt to game the system will backfire.

“To put it plainly, if you try to enter the United States illegally, lie to obtain a visa, work without legal permission, or stay in the United States after your visa or visa waiver period expires, you will face serious penalties,” Dillard said.

He noted that while many Kenyans do the right thing, a growing number are attempting to exploit loopholes, prompting the US Government to crack down under President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

“President Trump is ensuring adherence to US immigration laws to make America safe, strong, and prosperous,” he added.

The Embassy revealed that illegal border crossings have dropped by 94% compared to last year, while arrests of undocumented immigrants inside the US surged by 627% in February alone.

“If you try to cross a US border or remain in the United States illegally, you will be caught, detained, and sent back,” the statement warned.

“You may also be banned from ever returning or face fines and criminal charges.”

The warning also applies to Kenyans already in the US who are contemplating overstaying their visas.

As of 2020, approximately 30,000 Kenyans were reported to be living in the United States without proper legal documentation.

This figure, based on data from the U.S Census Bureau, likely increased during the Biden administration due to record border crossings.

The U.S has the highest number of Kenyan migrants, with a population exceeding 100,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST