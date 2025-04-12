Governor SUSAN KIHIKA shares adorable PHOTO of newborn twins from U.S. amid speculation!







Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has finally put swirling speculation to rest by unveiling adorable photos of her newborn twins in a heartwarming family portrait shared online.

Kihika, who has been on maternity leave in the United States, had faced criticism and rumors over her extended absence.

In the photo, the Governor is seen glowing in a white blouse, seated on a beige armchair as she lovingly cradles her twins with her husband, businessman Sam Mburu standing beside her.

Kihika has been on the receiving end with critics questioning whether her trip abroad was truly for maternity or masked other agendas.

One vocal critic, Evans Kimori, even wrote to U.S President Donald Trump requesting her deportation over concerns about leadership in Nakuru County.

Various leaders have taken the opportunity to extend their congratulations to Governor Kihika and her family.

