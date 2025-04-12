Governor SUSAN KIHIKA shares adorable PHOTO of newborn twins from U.S. amid speculation!

Saturday, April 12,
2025 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has finally put swirling speculation to
rest by unveiling adorable photos of her newborn twins in a heartwarming family
portrait shared online.
Kihika, who has been on maternity leave in the United
States, had faced criticism and rumors over her extended absence.
In the photo, the Governor is seen glowing in a white
blouse, seated on a beige armchair as she lovingly cradles her twins with her
husband, businessman Sam Mburu standing beside her.
Kihika has been on the receiving end with critics
questioning whether her trip abroad was truly for maternity or masked other
agendas.
One vocal critic, Evans Kimori, even wrote to U.S President
Donald Trump requesting her deportation over concerns about leadership in
Nakuru County.
Various leaders have taken the opportunity to extend their congratulations to Governor Kihika and her family.
